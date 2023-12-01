Friday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (3-4) and Saint Louis Billikens (4-3) at Charles Koch Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Wichita State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Billikens earned a 79-75 win over UIC.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 74, Saint Louis 73

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

When the Billikens defeated the Missouri Tigers, who are ranked No. 123 in our computer rankings, on November 12 by a score of 93-85, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Louis is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 123) on November 12

79-75 at home over UIC (No. 132) on November 26

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 245) on November 15

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 17.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

17.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Kyla McMakin: 16.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

16.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%

9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG% Brooklyn Gray: 12.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and conceding 78.4 per contest, 339th in college basketball) and have a +9 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.