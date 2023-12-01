The Saint Louis Billikens (4-3) take on the Wichita State Shockers (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens score an average of 79.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.4 the Shockers allow.
  • When it scores more than 70.4 points, Saint Louis is 4-0.
  • Wichita State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.
  • The 64.1 points per game the Shockers record are 14.3 fewer points than the Billikens give up (78.4).
  • The Shockers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Billikens concede to opponents (45.5%).

Saint Louis Leaders

  • Peyton Kennedy: 17.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
  • Kyla McMakin: 16.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%
  • Brooklyn Gray: 12.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Wake Forest L 94-66 George Q. Cannon Activities Center
11/21/2023 BYU L 87-66 George Q. Cannon Activities Center
11/26/2023 UIC W 79-75 Chaifetz Arena
12/1/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
12/3/2023 Ball State - Chaifetz Arena
12/6/2023 Southern Indiana - Chaifetz Arena

