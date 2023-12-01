The Dallas Mavericks (9-3) are home in Southwest Division play versus the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this season.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, BSSW, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 24 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

Xavier Tillman is averaging 12.7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 15.3 points, 2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Marcus Smart this year.

Ziaire Williams is putting up 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averages 41 points, 8.5 assists and 11.5 boards per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 18 points, 5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 35.5% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dereck Lively puts up 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 91.7% from the floor (first in NBA).

Josh Green averages 9 points, 2.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per contest.

Grant Williams puts up 11 points, 6 rebounds and 0 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per game.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Grizzlies 123.4 Points Avg. 108.5 118.7 Points Allowed Avg. 115.9 48.3% Field Goal % 42.9% 39.5% Three Point % 33.7%

