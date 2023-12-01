Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bane had 17 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 105-91 win versus the Jazz.

Let's look at Bane's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.2 20.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.1 PRA -- 32.9 31.2 PR -- 27.7 25.1 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Mavericks

Bane has taken 19.1 shots per game this season and made 8.4 per game, which account for 21.1% and 21.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bane is averaging 9.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Bane's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.0 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.0.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 23rd in the league, allowing 118.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Mavericks have allowed 46.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 28th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks have allowed 28.0 per game, 26th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Desmond Bane vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 37 30 6 3 3 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.