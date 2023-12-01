The Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) will look to Joel Embiid (first in the league scoring 32.0 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Jayson Tatum (eighth in the NBA with 27.7 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at TD Garden. The 76ers are 5.5-point road underdogs in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 224.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in seven of 18 games this season.

Boston has an average point total of 223.0 in its outings this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 17 times and won 13, or 76.5%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 12 of its 13 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in nine of 18 outings.

Philadelphia's games this year have had a 232.6-point total on average, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia's ATS record is 12-6-0 this year.

The 76ers have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Philadelphia has not won as an underdog of +195 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Philadelphia has a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 7 38.9% 116.3 236.5 106.7 219.1 226.2 76ers 9 50% 120.2 236.5 112.4 219.1 226.0

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over three times.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered six times in eight opportunities at home, and it has covered four times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The 116.3 points per game the Celtics score are only 3.9 more points than the 76ers allow (112.4).

When Boston scores more than 112.4 points, it is 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

The 76ers have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 contests.

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .700 (7-3-0). Away, it is .625 (5-3-0).

The 76ers average 13.5 more points per game (120.2) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (106.7).

Philadelphia is 11-5 against the spread and 11-5 overall when it scores more than 106.7 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 10-8 8-6 8-10 76ers 12-6 1-1 12-6

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 120.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 10-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 14-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-1

