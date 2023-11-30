UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMKC Top Players (2022-23)
- Shemarri Allen: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Israel Barnes: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMKC Rank
|UMKC AVG
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|338th
|64.4
|Points Scored
|77.5
|45th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|326th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|361st
|9.3
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
