The UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

UMKC Top Players (2022-23)

Shemarri Allen: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Israel Barnes: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank 338th 64.4 Points Scored 77.5 45th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 75.9 326th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 32.4 134th 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 320th 5.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th 361st 9.3 Assists 13.8 117th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 12.6 258th

