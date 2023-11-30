Thursday's game that pits the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) at Swinney Recreation Center has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMKC, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 30.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Swinney Recreation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 78, Southeast Missouri State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: UMKC (-9.3)

UMKC (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

UMKC is 1-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Southeast Missouri State's 0-6-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Kangaroos' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Redhawks' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos average 71.7 points per game (241st in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per outing (202nd in college basketball). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

UMKC is 286th in the country at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 more than the 28.3 its opponents average.

UMKC hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (197th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make while shooting 40.0% from deep.

The Kangaroos' 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 226th in college basketball, and the 92.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 254th in college basketball.

UMKC has won the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (225th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (47th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.