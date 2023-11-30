How to Watch UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) will be trying to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: Summit League Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UMKC Stats Insights
- This season, the Kangaroos have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% lower than the 50.0% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have made.
- The Redhawks are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Kangaroos sit at 287th.
- The Kangaroos put up 9.6 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Redhawks give up (81.3).
- UMKC is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UMKC put up 66.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 61.6 points per contest.
- In home games, the Kangaroos allowed 10.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than when playing on the road (73.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, UMKC performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 26.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 28.9% percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 76-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Brown
|L 93-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 63-59
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.