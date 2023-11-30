In the upcoming tilt versus the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Tyler Tucker to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Tucker has zero points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:08 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 6-2 10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:42 Home W 2-1 SO 10/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 2-1 SO

Blues vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

