The St. Louis Blues, Torey Krug among them, play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Krug against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Torey Krug vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Krug Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Krug has averaged 21:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In one of 21 games this year, Krug has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Krug has a point in six of 21 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 21 games this season, Krug has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Krug hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Krug going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Krug Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 71 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 2 9 Points 2 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.