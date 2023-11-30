For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Torey Krug a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

  • Krug has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
  • Krug has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 2.2% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 71 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:30 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:04 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:12 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:17 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:42 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 21:24 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:30 Home W 2-1

Blues vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

