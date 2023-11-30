The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) visit the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) after losing three straight road games. The Kangaroos are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Swinney Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMKC -8.5 142.5

Redhawks Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 142.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State's games this year have had a 144.7-point total on average, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Southeast Missouri State has not covered the spread in a game yet this year in six opportunities.

Southeast Missouri State has been underdogs in four games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Redhawks have been at least a +320 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southeast Missouri State has a 23.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMKC 2 50% 71.7 135 72.1 153.4 137.3 Southeast Missouri State 3 50% 63.3 135 81.3 153.4 148.8

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Redhawks' 63.3 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 72.1 the Kangaroos allow.

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMKC 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0 Southeast Missouri State 0-6-0 0-3 2-4-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMKC Southeast Missouri State 6-8 Home Record 9-4 3-11 Away Record 5-11 3-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

