Thursday's game at Swinney Recreation Center has the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) at 8:00 PM ET on November 30. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 win for UMKC, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Swinney Recreation Center

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 78, Southeast Missouri State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC

Computer Predicted Spread: UMKC (-9.3)

UMKC (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

UMKC's record against the spread so far this season is 1-3-0, and Southeast Missouri State's is 0-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Kangaroos are 2-2-0 and the Redhawks are 2-4-0.

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks have a -108 scoring differential, falling short by 18 points per game. They're putting up 63.3 points per game, 343rd in college basketball, and are giving up 81.3 per outing to rank 341st in college basketball.

Southeast Missouri State is 264th in the country at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 fewer than the 37.7 its opponents average.

Southeast Missouri State makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents.

Southeast Missouri State has lost the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 14.7 (339th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (239th in college basketball).

