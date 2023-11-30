The UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMKC Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM UMKC (-8.5) 143.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UMKC (-9.5) 143.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Betting Trends

Southeast Missouri State is winless against the spread this year (0-6-0).

The Redhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

UMKC has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Kangaroos games have hit the over.

