Will Nikita Alexandrov Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 30?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nikita Alexandrov a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Alexandrov stats and insights
- Alexandrov is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- Alexandrov has no points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 71 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Alexandrov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|7:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|L 6-2
Blues vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
