The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) take on the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up an average of 80.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 61.5 the Cavaliers allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.5 points, Missouri is 5-2.
  • Virginia has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.6 points.
  • The Cavaliers put up 75.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 68.1 the Tigers allow.
  • Virginia has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68.1 points.
  • When Missouri allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 5-1.
  • This year the Cavaliers are shooting 37.5% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Cavaliers allow.

Missouri Leaders

  • Hayley Frank: 17.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
  • Mama Dembele: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Ashton Judd: 16.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
  • Grace Slaughter: 13.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Abbey Schreacke: 7.6 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Southern Indiana W 96-62 Mizzou Arena
11/24/2023 Tennessee Tech W 66-65 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Kent State L 67-64 Ocean Center
11/30/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Mizzou Arena
12/6/2023 Missouri State - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.