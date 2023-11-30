Missouri vs. Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) and the Missouri Tigers (5-2) squaring off at John Paul Jones Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-65 win for heavily favored Virginia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 30.
The Tigers' most recent game was a 67-64 loss to Kent State on Saturday.
Missouri vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Missouri vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia 78, Missouri 65
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- On November 6 against the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings, the Tigers notched their signature win of the season, a 72-61 victory at home.
- Missouri has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Cavaliers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 56th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Missouri is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on November 6
- 96-62 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 261) on November 20
- 83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 297) on November 14
- 66-65 over Tennessee Tech (No. 307) on November 24
- 98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 311) on November 9
Missouri Leaders
- Hayley Frank: 17.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
- Mama Dembele: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Ashton Judd: 16.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
- Grace Slaughter: 13.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Abbey Schreacke: 7.6 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a +87 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game, 40th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.1 per contest to rank 254th in college basketball.
