The St. Louis Blues, with Kevin Hayes, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. There are prop bets for Hayes available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kevin Hayes vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Hayes has averaged 14:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In three of 21 games this year, Hayes has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hayes has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 21 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hayes has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 21 games played.

Hayes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Hayes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 71 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 3 9 Points 3 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

