Will Justin Faulk Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 30?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Justin Faulk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Faulk stats and insights
- Faulk is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Faulk has zero points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 71 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Faulk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:15
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|21:59
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|23:25
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|23:12
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:37
|Home
|W 2-1
Blues vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
