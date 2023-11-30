Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Missouri today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olathe North High School at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Summit Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lees Summit, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raytown South High School at Olathe West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Olathe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
