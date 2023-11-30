The St. Louis Blues, with Brayden Schenn, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. If you'd like to wager on Schenn's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Schenn vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Schenn has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 17:27 on the ice per game.

In four of 21 games this season, Schenn has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In six of 21 games this year, Schenn has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Schenn has an assist in four of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Schenn hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schenn has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schenn Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 71 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 2 11 Points 2 6 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.