How to Watch Ligue 1, Campeonato Uruguayo Primera & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In a Wednesday soccer slate that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, the Ligue 1 match featuring Montpellier HSC versus Clermont is a game to watch.
Watch Ligue 1: Montpellier HSC vs Clermont
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 12:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Liverpool vs Boston River
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UEFA Champions League: Real Sociedad vs Red Bull Salzburg
- League: UEFA Champions League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
