The Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 as 11.5-point underdogs. The Bears have won five games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Missouri State vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -11.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in three of six games this season.

Missouri State has an average point total of 140 in its contests this year, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Missouri State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bears have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -650 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Missouri State.

Missouri State vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 3 50% 74.7 160.7 65.3 126.6 140 Evansville 2 40% 86 160.7 61.3 126.6 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

Missouri State put together an 11-11-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Bears score 13.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Purple Aces allow (61.3).

Missouri State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Missouri State vs. Evansville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 4-2-0 0-1 3-3-0 Evansville 5-0-0 0-0 2-3-0

Missouri State vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Evansville 10-4 Home Record 3-10 5-8 Away Record 1-14 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.