Missouri State vs. Evansville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) carry a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC), who have won six straight. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri State vs. Evansville matchup.
Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Missouri State vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri State Moneyline
|Evansville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri State (-11.5)
|139.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Missouri State (-11.5)
|138.5
|-800
|+520
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Missouri State vs. Evansville Betting Trends
- Missouri State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- In the Bears' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Evansville has covered in each of its five games with a spread this year.
- So far this year, two of the Purple Aces games have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.