How to Watch Missouri State vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Purple Aces have taken six games in a row.
Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Missouri State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have made.
- In games Missouri State shoots higher than 37.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Purple Aces are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 49th.
- The 74.7 points per game the Bears score are 13.4 more points than the Purple Aces allow (61.3).
- When Missouri State totals more than 61.3 points, it is 4-0.
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Missouri State scored 3.3 more points per game (67.5) than it did in away games (64.2).
- The Bears surrendered 59.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.3 when playing on the road.
- Missouri State drained 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% when playing at home and 33.9% when playing on the road.
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Kent State
|W 56-52
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 87-69
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 92-74
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
