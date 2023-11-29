The Memphis Grizzlies, with Jaren Jackson Jr., hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jackson, in his most recent game, had 18 points and three blocks in a 119-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

Below, we break down Jackson's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.4 18.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 5.2 Assists 1.5 1.9 1.5 PRA -- 27.4 25.4 PR -- 25.5 23.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Jazz

Jackson is responsible for taking 17.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Jackson's opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.5.

The Jazz concede 120.6 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are 27th in the league, allowing 28.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 13.4 makes per game, 22nd in the league.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 23 14 4 2 0 0 0 11/1/2023 26 19 8 2 1 1 0

