Player props are available for Desmond Bane and John Collins, among others, when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz at FedExForum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 24.5-point total set for Bane on Wednesday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Bane has averaged five assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Bane has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -115)

The 21.5-point prop bet set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

Jackson averages 1.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).

He has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Wednesday.

Santi Aldama Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 16.5-point over/under for Santi Aldama on Wednesday is 1.9 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 1.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).

Aldama has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -128)

Collins is averaging 14.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 8.4 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (7.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 20.5-point total set for Jordan Clarkson on Wednesday is 2.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Clarkson has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

