The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (6-11) at FedExForum on Wednesday, November 29 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 119-97 loss to the Timberwolves in their last game on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-leading 18 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Jake LaRavia PF Out Eye 3.4 1.6 0.4 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5.0 Xavier Tillman PF Out Knee 9.3 6.7 2.4 Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2.0

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hamstring)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and KJZZ

