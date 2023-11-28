Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wright County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wright County, Missouri has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wright County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mansfield High School at Bradleyville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bradleyville, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.