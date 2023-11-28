The Utah State Aggies (5-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -5.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Billikens Betting Records & Stats

Saint Louis and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Saint Louis' matchups this season is 148.4, 1.9 more points than this game's total.

Saint Louis is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Saint Louis was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Billikens have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Louis has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 1 25% 81.2 158.2 62.5 133.9 143.5 Saint Louis 2 40% 77.0 158.2 71.4 133.9 147.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

The Billikens' 77.0 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 62.5 the Aggies allow.

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Saint Louis is 2-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 2-2-0 0-1 2-2-0 Saint Louis 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State Saint Louis 14-2 Home Record 15-3 6-4 Away Record 4-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.