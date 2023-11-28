The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) will face the Utah State Aggies (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Game Information

Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)

  • Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gibson Jimerson: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Javon Pickett: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Utah State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Max Shulga: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Daniel Akin: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank
85th 75.5 Points Scored 78.2 32nd
214th 71.2 Points Allowed 69.9 169th
26th 35.2 Rebounds 33.1 96th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
219th 7.0 3pt Made 9.3 22nd
12th 16.5 Assists 16.7 9th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.8 175th

