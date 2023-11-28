The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) will face the Utah State Aggies (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Game Information

Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)

Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Javon Pickett: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Utah State Top Players (2022-23)

Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Max Shulga: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Daniel Akin: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 78.2 32nd 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 26th 35.2 Rebounds 33.1 96th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 9.3 22nd 12th 16.5 Assists 16.7 9th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.8 175th

