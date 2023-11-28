How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Utah State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Utah State Aggies (5-1) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- Saint Louis is 3-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Billikens rank 334th.
- The Billikens' 77.0 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 62.5 the Aggies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.5 points, Saint Louis is 5-2.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Saint Louis averaged 7.0 more points per game at home (78.2) than away (71.2).
- In 2022-23, the Billikens conceded 7.7 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than away (75.0).
- At home, Saint Louis sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Saint Louis' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (35.5%).
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Vermont
|L 78-68
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Wichita State
|L 88-69
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 66-65
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/28/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
