There is one game featuring a MVC team on Tuesday in college basketball play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV UT Martin Skyhawks at Murray State Racers 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!