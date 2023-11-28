The Missouri Tigers (5-2) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1) at Petersen Events Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's point total is set at 147.5.

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -7.5 147.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Missouri has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points only twice this season.

Missouri has had an average of 142.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri is 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri has yet to play a game this season while posted as the underdog.

The Tigers are 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +230 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Missouri has a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 5 83.3% 88.2 163.3 63.2 130.2 144.0 Missouri 2 28.6% 75.1 163.3 67.0 130.2 151.4

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 75.1 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 63.2 the Panthers allow.

When it scores more than 63.2 points, Missouri is 1-5 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 5-1-0 5-0 5-1-0 Missouri 1-6-0 0-0 2-5-0

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh Missouri 14-3 Home Record 16-3 7-5 Away Record 5-5 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

