The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) meet the Missouri Tigers (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPNU.

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)

Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Missouri AVG Missouri Rank 94th 75.1 Points Scored 78.9 26th 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 27.6 354th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 35th 9.0 3pt Made 9.3 22nd 105th 14.0 Assists 15.8 21st 51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.5 44th

