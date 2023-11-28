The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) meet the Missouri Tigers (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPNU.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Missouri Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Missouri AVG Missouri Rank
94th 75.1 Points Scored 78.9 26th
162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 74.4 299th
90th 33.2 Rebounds 27.6 354th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
35th 9.0 3pt Made 9.3 22nd
105th 14.0 Assists 15.8 21st
51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.