Missouri vs. Pittsburgh November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) meet the Missouri Tigers (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPNU.
Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Missouri Top Players (2022-23)
- Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)
- Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pittsburgh Rank
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Missouri AVG
|Missouri Rank
|94th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|78.9
|26th
|162nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|27.6
|354th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|9.3
|22nd
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
