The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1) go up against the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Missouri matchup.

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Missouri has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of six times this season.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking places Missouri 154th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 83rd.

Missouri has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

