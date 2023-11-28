The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1) battle the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (37.0%).

Missouri has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.0% from the field.

The Tigers score 11.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Panthers allow (63.2).

Missouri is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than on the road (76.6).

At home, Missouri sunk 9.5 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Missouri's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).

