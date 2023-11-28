How to Watch Missouri vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1) battle the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (37.0%).
- Missouri has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.0% from the field.
- The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 318th.
- The Tigers score 11.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Panthers allow (63.2).
- Missouri is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than on the road (76.6).
- At home, Missouri sunk 9.5 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Missouri's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Jackson State
|L 73-72
|Mizzou Arena
|11/22/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 82-59
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
