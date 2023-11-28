Justin Faulk and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to bet on Faulk's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Justin Faulk vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Faulk has averaged 22:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Faulk has yet to score a goal through 20 games this year.

Faulk has a point in nine of 20 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Faulk has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Faulk's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 75 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 20 Games 4 10 Points 3 0 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

