Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Missouri today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Summit Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lees Summit, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alta Vista Charter High School at Fort Osage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.