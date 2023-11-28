Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Missouri today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Star High School at Stewartsville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hopkins, MO
- Conference: Highway 275
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.