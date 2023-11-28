Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Clay County, Missouri today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Clay County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington High School at Excelsior Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Excelsior Springs, MO
- Conference: Missouri River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
