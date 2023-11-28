Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Wild on November 28, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Mats Zuccarello, Robert Thomas and others when the Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blues vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Thomas has totaled eight goals and 14 assists in 20 games for St. Louis, good for 22 points.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 16 points this season, with eight goals and eight assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Jordan Kyrou has 13 points so far, including four goals and nine assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (21 total points), having registered five goals and 16 assists.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and 12 assists to total 18 points (0.9 per game).
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
