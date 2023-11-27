The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3) are favored by 4.5 points against the Lindenwood Lions (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah Tech -4.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Lindenwood has played just one game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 145.5 points.

Lindenwood's games this season have had an average of 137.8 points, 7.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Lindenwood is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Lindenwood has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Lions are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

Lindenwood has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah Tech 3 75% 70.4 134.2 78.6 152.6 146.0 Lindenwood 1 25% 63.8 134.2 74.0 152.6 138.3

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

The Lions score 14.8 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Trailblazers give up to opponents (78.6).

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah Tech 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Lindenwood 1-3-0 1-3 2-2-0

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Tech Lindenwood 9-5 Home Record 9-4 3-13 Away Record 2-14 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

