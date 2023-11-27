Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Lindenwood Lions (1-2) will meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lindenwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Cam Burrell: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevin Caldwell Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keenon Cole: 12.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chris Childs: 13.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Trimble: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lindenwood Rank
|Lindenwood AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|273rd
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|14.7
|347th
