Monday's contest between the Lindenwood Lions (3-3) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3) at Hyland Performance Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Lindenwood taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 27.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Lindenwood 73, Utah Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Lindenwood (-0.0)

Lindenwood (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Lindenwood is 1-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Utah Tech's 2-2-0 ATS record. Both the Lions and the Trailblazers are 2-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Lindenwood Performance Insights

The Lions average 63.8 points per game (339th in college basketball) while allowing 74.0 per outing (246th in college basketball). They have a -61 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

Lindenwood averages 30.0 rebounds per game (298th in college basketball) while conceding 31.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.8 boards per game.

Lindenwood knocks down 5.5 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 29.7% rate (282nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

The Lions average 84.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (322nd in college basketball), and allow 98.1 points per 100 possessions (318th in college basketball).

Lindenwood has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 13.2 (256th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.0 (204th in college basketball).

