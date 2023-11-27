The Lindenwood Lions (3-3) play the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah Tech vs. Lindenwood matchup.

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Tech Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM Utah Tech (-3.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah Tech (-3.5) 144.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends

Lindenwood has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

The Lions have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Utah Tech has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Trailblazers games have gone over the point total.

