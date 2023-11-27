The Lindenwood Lions (3-3) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

This season, Lindenwood has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Lions are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers sit at 177th.

The Lions put up 14.8 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Trailblazers allow their opponents to score (78.6).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lindenwood scored 79.2 points per game at home last season, and 60.8 away.

In 2022-23, the Lions allowed 5.0 fewer points per game at home (70.2) than away (75.2).

At home, Lindenwood knocked down 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than away (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule