Sunday's contest that pits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM on November 26.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UMKC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

UMKC vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, UMKC 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-5.3)

Middle Tennessee (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Middle Tennessee has a 2-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UMKC, who is 0-3-0 ATS. The Blue Raiders have hit the over in one game, while Kangaroos games have gone over two times.

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos score 73.8 points per game (209th in college basketball) and concede 73.7 (240th in college basketball) for a +1 scoring differential overall.

The 31.2 rebounds per game UMKC accumulates rank 265th in the country, two more than the 29.2 its opponents record.

UMKC connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.3 on average.

UMKC wins the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 12.8 (237th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.5.

