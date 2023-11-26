A pair of struggling teams meet when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The Blue Raiders will look to break a three-game losing streak versus the Kangaroos, losers of four in a row.

UMKC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Raiders have given up to their opponents (46%).

The Kangaroos are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders sit at 68th.

The Kangaroos' 73.8 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 65 the Blue Raiders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65 points, UMKC is 2-1.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UMKC scored 66.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.6.

The Kangaroos gave up 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.

At home, UMKC drained 5.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than away (28.9%) too.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule