A pair of struggling teams meet when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The Blue Raiders will look to break a three-game losing streak versus the Kangaroos, losers of four in a row.

UMKC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

UMKC Stats Insights

  • The Kangaroos' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Raiders have given up to their opponents (46%).
  • The Kangaroos are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders sit at 68th.
  • The Kangaroos' 73.8 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 65 the Blue Raiders give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65 points, UMKC is 2-1.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UMKC scored 66.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.6.
  • The Kangaroos gave up 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.
  • At home, UMKC drained 5.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than away (28.9%) too.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Colorado State L 84-61 Moby Arena
11/24/2023 UNC Greensboro L 76-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Brown L 93-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Middle Tennessee - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Swinney Recreation Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

