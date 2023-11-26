How to Watch UMKC vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A pair of struggling teams meet when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The Blue Raiders will look to break a three-game losing streak versus the Kangaroos, losers of four in a row.
UMKC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
UMKC Stats Insights
- The Kangaroos' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Raiders have given up to their opponents (46%).
- The Kangaroos are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders sit at 68th.
- The Kangaroos' 73.8 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 65 the Blue Raiders give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65 points, UMKC is 2-1.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UMKC scored 66.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.6.
- The Kangaroos gave up 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.
- At home, UMKC drained 5.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than away (28.9%) too.
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 84-61
|Moby Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 76-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Brown
|L 93-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
