Should you wager on Tyler Tucker to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tucker stats and insights

  • Tucker has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Tucker has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 66 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1
10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:08 Away L 4-2
10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-2
10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 6-2
10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:42 Home W 2-1 SO
10/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.